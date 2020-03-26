The Knack Embrace the Meme, Transform ‘My Sharona’ Into ‘Bye, Corona’

It’s about damn time! Members of the Knack have reunited to turn their international No. 1 hit “My Sharona” into “Bye, Corona” to promote social distancing.

After its release in 1979, “My Sharona” hit No. 1 in the U.S., Canada and Australia. The track was certified Gold in the U.S. and the band’s debut album, Get the Knack, went on to sell two million copies in the United States.

Knack guitarist Burton Averre took to YouTube for the video, addressing fans before sharing the secrets of how to play the guitar solo in “My Sharona.” “Some people have asked whether we were gonna get around to doing our own “Sharona / Corona” parody song, because apparently, there aren’t enough of them. Sadly, our lead singer is no longer with us, and trust me, you don’t want to hear me croak it out.”

After introducing his two dogs and jamming the guitar solo in “My Sharona,” Averre recruited Knack bassist Prescott Niles to video jam with him, unleashing “Bye, Corona” into the world. Watch the video in full below.

The Knack, "Bye, Corona!"