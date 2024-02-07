Here's the most played song live off each of Pantera's studio albums.

And yes, we mean all nine of their studio albums, including their first four efforts — three with early vocalist Terry Glaze — from before the now widely influential metal band signed to a major label and became the Pantera we know and love today.

So we're including the seldom-heard Metal Magic (1983), Projects in the Jungle (1984), I Am the Night (1985) and Power Metal (1985) — the latter their first album with current Pantera vocalist Philip Anselmo — right alongside the band's more prominent back half.

READ MORE: New Pantera Music 'Entirely Possible,' Says the Band's Former Producer

And what a stretch that back half is: Cowboys From Hell (1990), Vulgar Display of Power (1992), Far Beyond Driven (1994), The Great Southern Trendkill (1996) and Reinventing the Steel (2000).

Of course, in including those four '80s albums — all released on the band's own independent label, Metal Magic Records — we can only glean what songs were played live from the setlist information that's available. And setlist info on those early Pantera years is much more scant than what's readily available from the '90s and beyond.

So keep that in mind about the song totals for those early efforts. Regardless, we've done our best to do it justice! Keep reading to see the most played song live off every Pantera album.

The Most Played Song Live Off Each Pantera Album Come take a look at the most popular song to be played live from all nine of Pantera's studio albums.

All data updated on Feb. 6, 2023 (via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp