‘The Munsters’ Return in First Trailer For Rob Zombie Reboot

The long-awaited trailer for Rob Zombie’s reboot of The Munsters has officially been released. Zombie posted the trailer on his Instagram this morning. The film is a pretty massive departure from the usual fare the director puts out, in that it’s a family-friendly reboot of a sitcom. But it’s also not an entirely unexpected choice for the director.

The film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, Sheri Moon-Zombie as Lily, and Daniel Roebuck as a very well-costumed Grandpa. The family of creepy creatures decides to move from their native Transylvania to the suburbs in the United States. Rob Zombie was also able to bring on some people from the original series, including Butch Patrick and Pat Priest.

Zombie has been releasing tons of pictures from the production, which is taking place in Budapest, Hungary. Despite the fact that a lot of the architecture in the town is featured, the whole set of the Munsters’ house and neighborhood was built by the production designer from the ground up.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much about the plot, but we can definitely pick a few things out. It seems that Lily Munster was looking for love in Transylvania, and had a really difficult time picking a worthy suitor. Eventually, she comes across Herman Munster and is absolutely smitten. For at least part of the film, Grandpa doesn’t approve of Herman. He thinks he’s a bumbling fool. (Where could he get that idea?) With that, he hatches a plan to get Herman out of the picture.

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters is set to be released in September of 2022.

The 10 Worst Horror Movie Cliches Of All Time While the horror film genre has expanded immensely over the past few decades, there’s still some annoying stereotypes that just won’t go away. Here are the worst clichés in scary movie history.