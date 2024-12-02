Rolling Stone has published its list of the 100 Best Albums of 2024 and it features just one metal album, which ranked No. 93.

Of course, the veteran music outlet considers albums released across musical styles far outside the realm of metal. However, even rock was almost barely noticeable with just a small handful of picks littered throughout the year-end honors.

It's also worth noting that country music — which continues to soar in popularity and cross over with other scenes — wasn't heavily represented either.

While everyone may have their personal gripes, it appears there's a little bit of something on Rolling Stone's list for almost any music fan.

Let's dive into the rock and metal end of things below.

The One Metal Album

Coming in at No. 93 is From Hell I Rise, the debut effort by Slayer guitarist Kerry King.

It's an impressive record and one which made Loudwire's own Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 list (seen further down the page).

"Idle Hands" was released as the first taste of King outside of Slayer as he teams up with Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head), Kyle Sanders (Hellyeah). The long-promised solo venture aligned nicely with fan expectations — it's sounds like f--kin' Slayer, as King told us all it would.

There's some nice surprises too (the punk-addled "Two Fists") and new blood seems to have re-energized King, who had been Slayer's chief writing force late in the band's career.

Kerry King, 'From Hell I Rise' album cover

The Rock Albums on Rolling Stone's List

Notable rock standouts — such as Linkin Park's From Zero, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter, Bring Me the Horizon's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, Falling In Reverse's Popular Monster all fail to make the cut on Rolling Stone's 100 Best Albums of 2024.

One of the inclusions is an artist Queen's Brian May recently hailed as "new British rock royalty."

Below, see the rock albums that did make it:

No. 80: The Last Dinner Party, Prelude to Ecstasy

No. 58: Fontaines D.C., Romance

No. 44: The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

No. 35: The Smile, Wall of Eyes

No. 22: Mannequin Pussy, I Got Heaven

No. 20: Jack White, No Name

