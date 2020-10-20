The Outfield Frontman Tony Lewis Dead at 62

The music world is mourning the death of The Outfield frontman and bassist Tony Lewis, who died at his home near London on Tuesday (Oct. 20) at the age of 62.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you," explained a statement on Lewis' Twitter account. No cause of death was announced.

Lewis was born on Dec. 21, 1957, and founded the Outfield with his longtime friends Alan Jackman and John Spinks. The group enjoyed a successful run in the '80s and early '90s, kicking off with their 1985 debut album Play Deep. The album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart but went on to be certified triple platinum.

It yielded the hits "Say It Isn't So," "Your Love" (which was their biggest song peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock Chart), "All the Love" and "Everytime You Cry."

The band issued nine studio albums in all, the last being 2011's Replay. Guitarist John Spinks died in 2014 at the age of 60 from liver cancer, after which Lewis embarked on a solo career. He released his solo record Out of the Darkness in 2018 and released an MTV Unplugged EP earlier this year.

The Outfield, "Your Love"

The Outfield, "Say It Isn't So"