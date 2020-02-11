The Struts Announce ‘Make It Big’ North American Headline Tour
They're young, dangerous and someone you need to know. The Struts will be bringing a true rock show to venues in late spring and early summer as part of their "Make It Big" tour.
The Struts will appear May 22 at the Boston Calling festival to kick off the tour leg, then officially get into their tour May 24 in Dallas at the Hi Fi. The run will find The Struts playing with a variety of acts, including The Glorious Sons, The Blue Stones, The Regrettes and J.J. Wilde all sharing some stage time.
The pre-sale for the North American dates starts tomorrow (Feb. 12) with the code "MAKEITBIG," while the general public on sale is set for Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time. You can check The Struts website to see specific dates, support acts and ticketing info. The Struts also have a number of dates both in the U.S. and in Japan this spring. All tour and ticketing info can be found here.
The Struts are still going strong off their 2018 sophomore set, Young & Dangerous. The album has yielded the singles "Body Talks," "Primadonna Like Me," "Bulletproof Baby," "Fire (Part 1)" and "In Love With a Camera."
The Struts 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA ^
Feb. 29 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues ^
March 01 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival
March 03 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield ^
March 04 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst ^
April 14 — Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
April 15 — Tokyo, Japan @ Ebisu Liquidroom
April 24 — Panama Beach City, Fla. @ SandJam Fest
May 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling
May 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Hi Fi
May 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *
May 31 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove *
June 02 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District *
June 05 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park %#
June 06 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bunbury Music Festival
June 09 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution %
June 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham Theatre %
June 12 — Saint Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live %
June 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade- Heaven Stage
June 14 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
June 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National %
June 18 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre #
June 19 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage #
June 20 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly Music Festival
June 22 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre
June 23 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
June 25 — Rochester, N.Y. @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester
June 27 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre
July 11 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 12 — Rome, Italy @ Rock in Roma
July 14 — Padova, Italy @ Geox Live Arena
July 15 — Brescia, Italy @ Arena Campo Marte
July 18 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris
July 31 — Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Music Festival
^ = w/ Starcrawler
* = w/ The Regrettes
% = w/ The Blue Stones
# = w/ The Glorious Sons
