The Struts Announce ‘Make It Big’ North American Headline Tour

They're young, dangerous and someone you need to know. The Struts will be bringing a true rock show to venues in late spring and early summer as part of their "Make It Big" tour.

The Struts will appear May 22 at the Boston Calling festival to kick off the tour leg, then officially get into their tour May 24 in Dallas at the Hi Fi. The run will find The Struts playing with a variety of acts, including The Glorious Sons, The Blue Stones, The Regrettes and J.J. Wilde all sharing some stage time.

The pre-sale for the North American dates starts tomorrow (Feb. 12) with the code "MAKEITBIG," while the general public on sale is set for Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time. You can check The Struts website to see specific dates, support acts and ticketing info. The Struts also have a number of dates both in the U.S. and in Japan this spring. All tour and ticketing info can be found here.

The Struts are still going strong off their 2018 sophomore set, Young & Dangerous. The album has yielded the singles "Body Talks," "Primadonna Like Me," "Bulletproof Baby," "Fire (Part 1)" and "In Love With a Camera."

The Struts 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 28 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA ^

Feb. 29 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues ^

March 01 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Innings Festival

March 03 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield ^

March 04 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst ^

April 14 — Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

April 15 — Tokyo, Japan @ Ebisu Liquidroom

April 24 — Panama Beach City, Fla. @ SandJam Fest

May 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 24 — Dallas, Texas @ Hi Fi

May 29 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre *

May 31 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove *

June 02 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District *

June 05 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park %#

June 06 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bunbury Music Festival

June 09 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution %

June 10 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham Theatre %

June 12 — Saint Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live %

June 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade- Heaven Stage

June 14 — Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 16 — Richmond, Va. @ The National %

June 18 — Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre #

June 19 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

June 20 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly Music Festival

June 22 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre

June 23 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

June 25 — Rochester, N.Y. @ 2020 Party in the Park Rochester

June 27 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

July 11 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 12 — Rome, Italy @ Rock in Roma

July 14 — Padova, Italy @ Geox Live Arena

July 15 — Brescia, Italy @ Arena Campo Marte

July 18 — Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris

July 31 — Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Music Festival

^ = w/ Starcrawler

* = w/ The Regrettes

% = w/ The Blue Stones

# = w/ The Glorious Sons

Facebook: The Struts