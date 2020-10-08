The Struts Recruit Def Leppard Pair for Glammed Up ‘I Hate How Much I Want You’

The Struts continue to spread the wealth with some of their friends, recruiting Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen for their latest single, "I Hate How Much I Want You."

The glammed up rocker follows on the heels of "Another Hit of Showmanship," which featured a guest turn by The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr., and "Strange Days," which included Britpop star Robbie Williams sitting in, as part of their forthcoming album, Strange Days, which is due Oct. 16.

Fans listening to the track get taken behind the scenes a bit as the song opens with a phone conversation between frontman Luke Spiller and Def Leppard's Joe Elliott. In the discussion, Spiller reveals the band has been working on new music, and he has "a big fat chorus that I need your big ol' pipes for." Without hesitation, Elliott offers, "I'm in, sunshine, I'm in."

“When Luke called me up … I said yes before I even knew what he wanted,” Elliott later explained in a statement. “I’ve been a massive fan of the band since I first heard them, so it’s not just a pleasure, it’s an honor to be part of this ‘born-in-Covid’ album, and what a song! Makes me feel like a kid again every time I hear it!”

Collen, who adds some blistering licks in the track, added, "[I've] loved the sound of the Struts since the moment I first heard them, so it gives me great pleasure that Luke and the boys asked myself and Joe to participate in some mutual, mischievous, explosive rowdiness.”

If you dig the new song, it's available via the platform of your choosing right here. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Strange Days album are underway at this location.

The Struts Featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott + Phil Collen, "I Hate How Much I Want You"