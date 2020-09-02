Like many acts, The Struts found themselves in writing mode once the pandemic hit, but the group is delivering a quick turnaround, announcing that a new album is coming soon and issuing their second new song in as many weeks. The latest cut to drop is "Strange Days," featuring Britpop icon Robbie Williams.

"Ladies and gentlemen, today we are very pleased to announce our new single and new album, Strange Days," write the group. "We are honoured to have one of our musical heroes, the legendary Robbie Williams, featured on the title track."

They continue, "Finding all of our grand plans for 2020 canceled or postponed early this year, we gathered together safely in the studio and wrote and recorded the entire album in just ten days. It was undoubtedly a magical ten days for us -- and we hope when you hear the album, it gives you a taste of that magic too."

The new album will arrive on Oct. 16, with pre-orders being taken via the band's website.

The group previously released the song "Another Hit of Showmanship," which also featured a special guest -- The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr.

Stay tuned for more details about the album as they become available.

The Struts + Robbie Williams, “Strange Days”