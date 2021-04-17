Glam rock sensation The Struts have released a new song, "Low Key in Love," which features a guest appearance from Paris Jackson, daughter of the late and controversial pop star, Michael Jackson.

The track is the first from the band since last year's collaboration heavy Strange Days album and eschews the typical bopping energy of The Struts, instead embracing a relaxed tempo and gentle guitar chords. This more stripped-down foundation affords The Struts frontman Luke Spiller and Jackson room to shine as all the focus is placed on their back and forth lyrical tradeoffs and blissful harmonies.

"'Low Key In Love' was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70's retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne's. I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe," said Spiller of the inspiration behind the track (via Classic Rock).

"When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her," he continued. "I'm convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star."

Jackson's connection to the band stems back a few years to when she first saw The Struts open for Motley Crue on what was intended to be their last show ever on New Year's Eve at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was. I just remember turning to my friend and saying ‘who the fuck are these guys!?’ I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy," recalled Jackson.

She spoke to the band's authentic rock spirit, and added, "It felt like I had time travelled and got to experience what rock 'n' roll was at its prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. I started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we’ve always been pretty friendly online."

There was no hesitation from Jackson when The Struts sought her out to guest on their latest single.

"When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes," said Jackson, who went on, "It’s been a privilege and an honor to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It’s unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I’m here for it!"

Read the lyrics to "Low Key in Love" (via Genius) directly below and hear the song further down the page.

The Struts, "Low Key In Love" (Feat. Paris Jackson) Lyrics

This girl

She's a real star child

Never wanted anyone so bad

It's making me go wild

This guy

Feels like a jaguar

And all I want is just to drive him

But I don't know where to start Cause I'm low key

Low key in love with her

I keep biting my tongue

So I don't say it in front of her Yeah, I'm low key

Low key in love

I'll keep on doing what I'm doing

And just hope it's enough I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping it low key This guy

Just took me by surprise

Before I knew it she was pouring me

Tequila sunrise This girl

Won't give in easily

Because we're only kissing when we're drunk

And she don't even see That I'm in low key

Low key in love with him

I keep biting my tongue

So I don't say it in front of him Yeah, I'm low key

Low key in love

I'll keep on doing what I'm doing

And just hope it's enough I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping it low key I hope I did it right

I hope I did it right

I hope I met his expectations

And lived up to the hype Maybe I'll never know

Maybe I'll never know

Maybe I'll never have the guts

To say what's on my mind That I'm low key

Low key in love with her

I keep biting my tongue

So I don't say it in front of her Yeah, I'm low key

Low key in love

I'll keep on doing what I'm doing

And just hope it's enough I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping it low key I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping it low key

I'm in love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping

Love but I'm keeping it low key

The Struts, "Low Key In Love" Feat. Paris Jackson