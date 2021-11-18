The Three Tremors — the powerhouse metal trio featuring singers Tim "Ripper" Owens, Sean "The Hell Destroyer" Peck and Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin — have released a lyric video for "War of Nations," the latest single off their Guardians of the Void album.

The clip's arrival this week follows the emergence of brutal Guardians track "Cruficier" in October. But "War of Nations" takes its brutality from history — it's about the Battle of the Bulge, the 1945-46 German offensive campaign on the Western Front of World War II.

"Every good metal album needs a song like this," Owens says of the quick-paced "War of Nations." "It has a great hook in the chorus and is a fast mover."

Peck explains, "I am a big World War II history buff and I love writing songs that educate a little bit and tell the story at the same time. I knew I wanted a song from this era on the record and I had not covered the Battle of the Bulge yet. … Casey 'The Sentinel' Traskwrote some sweet riffs and this one came together really quick."

Conklin "had a great time recording this one. I think this song really suited my style of vocals well and I think that is why Sean featured me in this one a bit more."

The Three Tremors, whose name is a play on that of '90s operatic favorites The Three Tenors, issued a self-titled debut in 2019. Their collective experience includes stints in bands like Judas Priest, Jag Panzer, Cage, Death Dealer, Charred Walls of the Damned, Satan's Host, Denner/Sherman and many others.

Guardians of the Void came out on Nov. 3, grab a copy here. The group is now finishing a Midwestern U.S. tour.

The Three Tremors, "War of Nations" Video