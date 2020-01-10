Three Tremors Dish Out ‘Sonic Suicide’ Video Ahead of U.S. Tour

The Three Tremors (Tim 'Ripper' Owens, Sean 'The Hell Destroyer' Peck, Harry 'The Tyrant' Conklin) issued their debut album earlier this year. Each singer will be releasing their own version of the record, which originally was a mix of all three of their voices and, now, they've just dropped a music video for "Sonic Suicide" ahead of their U.S. tour.

The individual efforts are already out through Steel Cartel Records and the band will continue to support their first record with a brief winter run before returning to the road in late March through mid-April.

See the complete list of stops below and watch the video toward the bottom of the page as well.

The Hell Destroyer (Cage, Denner/Sherman) commented on the individual album releases, exclaiming, "We each sang and recorded the entire album and so much great material got left on the cutting room floor because of how we pieced together the original release. I felt we had a really cool product that we could put together and I started working with Dave Garcia to mix them and assemble them. We contacted the artist and had him paint some incredible cover art to match the ferocity of the recordings."

"Everyone each had their own amazing version of the album and I was hoping we would find a way to get them released and now here they are," added Ripper (ex-Judas Priest, ex-Iced Earth, Charred Walls of the Damned).

The Tyrant (Jag Panzer, Satan's Host) offered his thoughts, stating, "This is a really cool, unique product that as a metal fan myself would want to have. The different approach we each took to the songs makes each version really fresh and interesting. Each guy really did a great job and it is definitely a trip the metal fan is going to enjoy."

Get your copy of the Three Tremors debut album here.

The Three Tremors, "Sonic Suicide" Music Video

The Three Tremors 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

Jan. 27 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Jan. 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Jan. 29 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Jan. 30 — Ybor City, Fla. @ Crowbar

Jan. 31 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

Feb. 01 — Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Mar. 28 — Denver, Colo. @ Herman’s Hideaway

Mar. 29 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Malones

Mar. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Apr. 01 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Apr. 02 — Waterford, N.Y. @ Chrome

Apr. 03 — New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall

Apr. 05 — Elmhurst, N.Y. @ Blackthorn 51

Apr. 07 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Vaudeville Mews

Apr. 08 — Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Apr. 09 — Joilet, Ill. @ The Forge

Apr. 10 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Club Garibaldi (Blades of Steel Metalfest)

Apr. 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Whiskey Junction