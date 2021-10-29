The Three Tremors — the triple-headed metal monster starring singers Tim 'Ripper' Owens, Sean 'The Hell Destroyer' Peck and Harry 'The Tyrant' Conklin — have discharged the epic "Crucifier" off their forthcoming new album, Guardians of the Void.

The group released their self-titled debut in 2019 as the heavy metal vets, whose collective experience includes released under Judas Priest, Jag Panzer, Cage, Death Dealer, Charred Walls of the Damned, Satan's Host, Denner/Sherman and much more, joined forces for the first time.

With an album and tours under their belts as The Three Tremors, things came even more naturally the second time around and "Crucifier" is an example of the band continuing to grow, easing back off the red-lined, adrenalized fury that has dominated much of their material and crafting a track that builds into something monumental.

“This is one of my favorite tracks on the record,” said Owens while Peck added, “When the band wrote this song I knew we had a special track on our hands. It has a super haunting vibe and I love the chorus how it hits. I am sure my fellow metal heads will dig it like I do.”

“This was one I insisted we add to the live set. I can’t wait to sing this with the band," beamed Conklin.

Listen to "Crucifier" below and view the Guardians of the Void album art + track listing further down the page. The record drops on Nov. 6 on Steel Cartel and pre-orders can be placed here. Catch the action live on The Three Tremors' U.S. tour, which kicks off Nov. 3, at the dates listed beneath the album details.

The Three Tremors, "Crucifier"

The Three Tremors, Guardians of the Void Album Art + Track Listing

Steel Cartel

01. "Bone Breaker"

02. "Guardians of the Void"

03. "Kryptonian Steel"

04. "Crucifier"

05. "I Can't be Stopped"

06. "Frailty"

07. "Operation: Neptune Spear"

08. "Chained to the Oar"

09. "Catastrophe"

10. "Wickedness and Sin"

11. "Fall of Rome"

12. "War of Nations"

The Three Tremors 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 03 — Hamden, Ct. @ The Cellar

Nov. 04 — Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Nov. 05 — Pottstown, Pa. @ Rivet Canteen and Assembly

Nov. 06 — Long Island, N.Y. @ Barnum Ballroom

Nov. 07 — Wilmington, Del. @ Bar XIII

Nov. 10 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Arrogant Swine

Nov. 11 — Scranton, Pa. @ Stage West

Nov. 12 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Erie, Pa. @ Philly On The Rocks

Nov. 14 — West Seneca N.Y. @ 240 South Rocks Live

Nov. 15 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Sharkey’s

Nov. 17 — Akron, Ohio @ Empire Concert Club

Nov. 18 — St. Louis, Mo. @ 21 Rock

Nov. 19 — Detroit, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Nov. 20 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Nov. 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Club Garibaldi

Nov. 23 — Minneapolis Minn. @ Cabooze