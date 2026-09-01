The NFL has just announced sister rock trio The Warning as the headliners of the Halftime Show at the Nov. 22 game in Mexico City this fall which features the Minnesota Vikings vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

The band, who released their fourth album Everything's Falling last Friday (Aug. 28) will hit the stage at approximately 7:20PM local time (8:20PM ET) at Estadio Banorte.

“We are beyond thrilled to be part of this NFL event in our home country and at such an iconic stadium,” said The Warning in a statement. “We love the NFL, and every time we work together, we cannot wait to do it again. Playing the halftime show during an international Sunday night game is an incredible privilege, and we cannot wait to show fans what Mexico and its people have to offer. It will be a night to remember — we’ll do what we do best and amp up the excitement of the game. You have been warned!”

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“Mexico City has a deep passion for both football and music and The Warning bring the energy, authenticity and local connection we look for when creating these performances,” added Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL. “As one of Mexico’s most exciting rock acts, they are the perfect choice to take the stage at Estadio Banorte and deliver a halftime show that feels made for this city and gives fans an unforgettable moment on game day.”

The Warning’s full halftime performance will be broadcast live in Mexico on TelevisaUnivision’s Canal 5 and ESPN.

The Warning Are Record Setters

The sister trio — Daniela “Dany,” Paulina “Pau” and Alejandra “Ale” Villarreal — have surged with the success of their single "Kerosene" lately, setting a pair of Billboard chart records.

They are the first Mexican band and also the first all-woman band to claim the top spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The track is the closer off Everything’s Falling and you can watch the music video below.

The Warning, "Kerosene"

How Do I Get Tickets?

The NFL website currently has an entry form that will allow you to register for early access to pre-sale tickets for the game.

By entering, you're also eligible for merch drops, special offers and plenty more surrounding the game itself.

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