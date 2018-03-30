The Word Alive are on their way back after taking a trip back. The band's new album, Violent Noise, found the guys recapturing the spirit of what brought them together in the first place by revisiting the rehearsal space in Arizona where it all began.

The group is coming up on the 10 year anniversary of singer Telle Smith joining the band and in a featurette below, they speak about the singer's decision of making the trip from California to Arizona to continually work with the band. It's that drive, both figuratively and literally, that served as the inspiration for their new music.

Kicking off the promotion for the new album, the band just released the song "Red Clouds." Opening with solitary keyboard notes, it gives way to a crushing backing and showcases both heavily intense and melodic moments. You can hear the song above.

While it may not be immediately obvious, "Red Clouds" takes its title from the Red Cloud Rd. exit off the 10 East freeway which signaled to Smith that he was close to hanging with the band once again in those early days of driving back and forth.

"We wanted to tell the story that is bigger than just this song and bigger than this album. I've made this drive back and forth for so many years trying to pursue music and find my place in the world and what path is meant for me. I'm just a kid from Dayton, Ohio who drove all the way to California chasing this dream that I didn't know where it was going to take me, and half the time I still don't know. But I remember the first time I made the drive to Arizona, to be in a band and to try out. It felt right for me and meeting Tony [Pizzuti] and Zack [Hansen] and finding just this mutual love of music of all kinds."

As can be seen in the featurette, there's some pretty amazing Southwestern U.S. landscape that can be viewed from Red Cloud Rd., and it factors into the song as well. Pizzuti says, "I feel like the song 'Red Clouds' is just the new version of The Word Alive. It has older elements and I feel like it resonates with our band, just that driving back and forth and him taking a chance and trying out for our band."

"Red Clouds" is featured on the newly announced Violent Noise album, which will arrive May 4 via Fearless Records. "If only you knew how much we put into this. Every song. Every note. Every lyric. Every single take was with you in mind," state the band in announcing the album.

The track listing and artwork for the disc can be found below. The set includes guest turns by Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop as well as hip-hop artist Sincerely Collins. Pre-orders information for the platform of your choice is available at this location.

Get ready, as The Word Alive starts touring support for Violent Noise starting April 8 in Garden City, Idaho. The band will be sharing stages with In This Moment and Ded. See their scheduled performances here.

The Word Alive, Violent Noise Album Artwork + Track Listing

