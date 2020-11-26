12 Huge Things That Didn’t Suck About 2020

Let's get one thing out of the way — 2020 sucked. It was an absolute shit show.

We don't have to go into detail about the COVID-19 pandemic, because it's something that has impacted the entire world. And the music and live entertainment industries felt that impact hard.

After March, all major tours were canceled. Albums were put on hold. People were being laid off left and right because companies couldn't afford to employ them anymore with the future of live music left unclear.

Before the pandemic even hit, Neil Peart lost his battle with brain cancer. Rock pioneers such as Little Richard and Charlie Daniels died in the midst of it. Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali. Power Trip's Riley Gale. The almighty Eddie Van Halen, and many more were lost as well.

But with each of those atrocities, we saw how tight-knit the rock and metal community can really become. The outpouring of love and support in times of mourning, the fundraisers for live industry workers and the communal Zoom sessions were all heartwarming in times that felt ice cold.

Though there were times where it seemed like nothing could get any damn worse, there were certainly a couple of highlights that are worth noting. And for the sake of not always remembering 2020 as a bottomless pit of chaos, isolation, depression and loss, we've compiled a list of some of the good things that have come out of this year.

Check 'em out below, and remember that the tough times won't last. "Nothing lasts forever, even cold November Rain."