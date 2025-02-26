Setlist + Video – Three Days Grace Play First Full Show With Adam Gontier in 12 Years

Last night (Feb. 25) Three Days Grace played their first show together since reuniting with singer Adam Gontier. It was the group's first performance with the classic vocalist in 12 years as they ran through a 12-song set as direct support for Disturbed at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.

Mixing in songs from both the Gontier and Matt Walst-fronted eras of the band, Three Days Grace launched into this new era with the massive hit "Animal I Have Become." Both singers took the microphone here, showcasing the humble nature of this co-frontmen approach.

Three Days Grace, "Animal I Have Become" (Feb. 25, 2025)

Up next was "So Called Life" off Three Days Grace's most recent record, 2022's Explosions. From there, the veteran act worked their way through more cuts, touching on at least one song from each of their seven albums, as well as new single "Mayday."

Three Days Grace, "Mayday" (Feb. 25, 2025 - Live Debut)

Late last year, Gontier told Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong that he was even looking forward to singing on some of the songs he wasn't a part of the band for. "There are so many songs that the guys have put out over the last 10 years that I haven't been around for that I love and I want to sing. I think we might do that a couple of times, maybe I jump on one of the newer ones and Matt sings a couple of the old ones," he said at the time.

Now, a new chapter unfolds for Three Days Grace, who will be on tour with Disturbed and Sevendust through March 21. They'll finish off their support role on the run at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

See the full setlist from last night, Three Days Grace's upcoming tour dates with Disturbed and what lies ahead for the band later this year below.

Three Days Grace Setlist + Video (Feb. 25, 2025)

01. "Animal I Have Become" (With band introductions)

02. "So Called Life"

03. "Break"

04. "Home"

05. "The Mountain"

06. "Chalk Outline" (First time played since 2019)

07. "Mayday" (Live debut)

08. "I Hate Everything About You"

09. "The Good Life"

10. "Painkiller"

11. "Never Too Late"

12. "Riot"

via setlist.fm

Disturbed, Three Days Grace + Sevendust 2025 Tour Dates

Feb. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

March 02 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 04 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

March 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 08 - Chicago, Ill @ United Center

March 10 - Detroit, Mich @ Little Caesars Arena

March 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

March 17 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

March 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

More From Three Days Grace in 2025

Last year, Three Days Grace debuted the single "Mayday," the first to feature Gontier and Walst as co-vocalists.

Walst also told Loudwire Nights, "It's like a new life in the band. I grew up watching the band practice in my basement, throwing toy cars at them while they were practicing. To have Adam back and still be in the band, playing guitar, singing backup, singing leads — it's just a new thing and it's going to be so fun."

A new album, the successor to 2018's Outsider and first with Gontier since 2012's Transit of Venus, is also expected to be released this year.

You can catch Three Days Grace at a number of U.S. festivals throughout the spring and summer, too. See all upcoming dates at their website.