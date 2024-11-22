Three Days Grace Release First New Song With Adam Gontier in 11 Years

Three Days Grace have issued their first new song with Adam Gontier on vocals since 2013. "Mayday" is the first track to surface from what is expected to be a new album in 2025.

As was recently revealed, Three Days Grace have reunited with Gontier but are also keeping vocalist Matt Walst who has fronted the band since Gontier left during the Transit of Venus album cycle. The last song released from the Gontier era was "Misery Loves My Company" that was issued as a single in May 2013.

About "Mayday"

The new song "Mayday" kicks off with a killer bass line before Matt Walst's screams and some more electronic backing blow up the intensity. Walst and Gontier trade off vocals in the new track.

The band says of the song's lyrical direction, “This song is a reflection of the current state of the world, an unsettling mix of disillusionment, exhaustion, and denial. The sense that we’re all on the brink—emotionally, socially, and environmentally— yet we refuse to admit defeat. So even though we feel like we are barely surviving, we keep on moving forward, one foot in front of the other.”

Check out the Circus Head-directed video and the song's lyrics below. "Mayday" is currently available via multiple platforms.

It should also be noted that both Adam and Matt will be guests on the Loudwire Nights radio show this evening (Nov. 22). You can listen live every weeknight at 7PM right here; the shows replay every day.

Three Days Grace, "Mayday"

Three Days Grace, "Mayday" Lyrics

We'll never say, we'll never say mayday Welcome to the end, just take a number

Just get used to the influence you're under

It's the same old story of

Wanting it all but it's never enough

The more you know, you know, you know

Nothing We walk like dead people who haven't died yet

We ride like passengers without a pilot

We be losing our minds, but we all try to hidе it

It's hard to keep fighting when you're barely surviving (Wе'll never say, we'll never say mayday) Just wait in line for your rights and your privilege

Then follow the leader right off the cliff's edge

All your dreams are down below

Buried under broken bones

The more you know, you know, you know

Nothing We walk like dead people who haven't died yet

We ride like passengers without a pilot

We be losing our minds, but we all try to hide it

It's hard to keep fighting when you're barely surviving Calm down, we'll be okay

Just some turbulence, we're on our way

We're going down, but not today

We'll never say

Mayday We walk like dead people who haven't died yet

We ride like passengers without a pilot

We be losing our minds, but we all try to hide it

It's hard to keep fighting when you're barely surviving

We walk like dead people who haven't died yet

We ride like passengers without a pilot

We be losing our minds, but we all try to hide it

It's hard to keep fighting when you're barely surviving But we're still alive

We be losing our minds

We'll never say, we'll never say mayday

We'll never say, we'll never say mayday

Three Days Grace in 2025

The group is currently continuing work toward a new studio album. "Mayday" is the first single off the record, with an album announcement expected soon.

Meanwhile, the band has started setting up their first shows back with the two vocalist lineup. They're playing as direct support to Disturbed on the band's 25th anniversary of The Sickness album trek that's taking place in late February and March. Sevendust rounds out the bill.

READ MORE: The 40 Best Rock Albums of the 2000s

They've also booked several festivals for 2025 including appearances at Sick New World, Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and InkCarceration in 2025. See all of their scheduled dates and get Three Days Grace ticketing info through their website.