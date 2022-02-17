Three Days Grace have unleashed their latest fist-to-the-sky anthem, teaming up with Lukas Rossi on the new song "Neurotic" from their forthcoming studio album Explosions.

Rossi is likely familiar to some music fans as the winner of the Rock Star Supernova singing competition that had him front a supergroup of Jason Newsted, Tommy Lee and Gilby Clarke. In recent years, he's sung for Stereo Satellite, appeared on a few songs for Lee's Andro solo album and most recently dropped the new solo album Autonomic just before the end of 2021.

Now Rossi turns up alongside Matt Walst on "Neurotic," a track that deals with always looking over your shoulder trying to outrun your demons. Get a closer look at the song's lyrics, and check out the track in full below. And if you like what you hear, "Neurotic" is available via multiple platforms here.

Three Days Grace featuring Lukas Rossi, "Neurotic" Lyrics

I can't get down from this high, somebody check my vital signs

Cause I'm in trouble this time, I’m in trouble this time, I’m in trouble

I gotta run for my life before I’m buried alive, I don’t wanna die

Yeah I’m in trouble this time, I need a lifeline, I’m in trouble I’m barely breathing

I need some kind of healing

I’m feeling neurotic

But there’s a little in all of us

Some say I'm neurotic

I’m addicted to all of it

I’m barely breathing

I need some kind of healing

I’m feeling neurotic On a one way trip, no way to get out of it

Am I dead or alive? It’s such a fine line, such a fine line

It’s like the devil’s inside, it’s like the devil’s inside

It’s like the devil’s keeping me from breathing

I need some kind of healing

I’m feeling neurotic

But there’s a little in all of us

Some say I’m neurotic

I’m addicted to all of it

I’m barely breathing

I need some kind of healing

I’m feeling neurotic And I swear I never saw it coming

I always thought I could keep outrunning my demons

I didn’t believe them but they’re catching up to me I can't get down from this high, somebody check my vital signs

I’m feeling neurotic

But there’s a little in all of us

Some say I’m neurotic

I’m addicted to all of it

I’m barely breathing

I need some kind of healing

I’m feeling neurotic

"Neurotic" follows the recent hit song "So-Called Life" off the band's upcoming Explosions album. Recently speaking with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Neil Sanderson offered some insight into the direction of the new material.

"There is a common thread of theme going through it — the notion of just feeling like you have to self-center yourself in today's world, but then at the same time, you have to hear the opinions of everyone. I think that there's a lot of divisiveness in the world, and I think the notion of kind of agreeing to disagree on certain things has gone out the window a little bit," Sanderson said.

He went on to add, "I think it's like, feeling like you have no choice but to bottle everything inside and not express yourself the way that you really want to. The effect that that has on your mind and your body and your soul," he continued. "I think we've poured out a lot of emotion on this album in terms of some kind of real life circumstances that we, as a band, have gone through over the last several years. Loss, anxiety, just feelings of looking around and going, 'What kind of world is this that we're living in right now?' And I think a lot of people can feel like that."

The drummer concluded that while the subject of the album doesn't necessarily revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the controversy that has come with it has exacerbated a lot of those anxious feelings for many people. "It's about basically wanted to just put a chainsaw through the wall and explode and go and be yourself," he said laughing.

Explosions is on track for a May 6 street date and pre-orders are being taken here. Having previously issued the artwork, the group has now revealed the track listing for the upcoming record as well.

And don't forget to catch Three Days Grace on tour this spring at these locations.

Three Days Grace, Explosions Artwork + Track Listing

1. So Called Life

2. I Am the Weapon

3. Neurotic (ft. Lukas Rossi)

4. Lifetime

5. A Scar Is Born

6. Souvenirs

7. No Tomorrow

8. Redemption

9. Champion

10. Chain of Abuse

11. Someone to Talk To (ft. Apocalyptica)

12. Explosions