Welcome back, Three Days Grace! The Canadian rockers are getting in with new music just ahead of the year end with the brand new song "So Called Life."

The song captures the heaviness and angst that the band has represented so well over the years, with Matt Walst belting about a desire for escape to take the edge off from his "So Called Life." Be sure to check out the song and the Jon Vulpine-directed video below and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple streaming platforms here.

The song is tied to the band's next album, titled Explosions, which is now on tap for a May 6 street date. Pre-orders are now happening here.

The group has remained relatively quiet since the conclusion of touring for their 2018 album, Outsider. They did release a stand-alone cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" in 2020 and turned up earlier this year on a rap song featuring producer Bighead with rappers Yung Booke and Yung Thug called "Emotions."

The group is definitely gearing up for a 2022 return, recently announcing tour dates for a spring run that will take place in April and May. Stay tuned for future announcements coming from Three Days Grace.

Three Days Grace, "So Called Life"

Sony

