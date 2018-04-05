Thunderpussy ... get to know the name. This high energy band is here to rock your world with a new album coming later this spring. But to get the ball rolling, the group is teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere of their new self-titled song "Thunderpussy."

“Every band should have a theme song, especially if your band is called ‘Thunderpussy,’" state the group. "We knew from the moment the band got together that this was our big chance to do what we had always wanted since the first time we heard ‘Bad Company’ by Bad Company: write a self-titled track. The lyrics are playful and tongue-in-cheek, with slashing guitars and crunching bass, building to a dramatic crescendo. You can hear an actual smashing explosion at the climax -- that's a television meeting pavement at high velocity. ‘Coming for ya ... On the prowl ... .RAWR! Thunderpussy!!!”

The track follows on the heels of "Torpedo Love," which can be seen and heard here. If you like what you hear, be sure to circle May 25 on your calendar. That's when the new self-titled Thunderpussy album arrives via Republic Records. Pre-order details will be announced tomorrow (April 6).

You can also look for Thunderpussy hitting the road in May in support of the disc. Dates start May 11 in Atlanta and you can see their current stops listed below.

Thunderpussy, Thunderpussy Artwork + Track Listing

01. “Speed Queen”

02. “Badlands”

03. “Fever”

04. “Torpedo Love”

05. “Velvet Noose”

06. “Gentle Frame”

07. “All In”

08. “Cloud”

09. “Pick It Up”

10. “UteroTango”

11. “Thunderpussy”

12. “Young and Pure”

Thunderpussy 2018 Tour Dates