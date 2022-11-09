Jerry Cantrell Books Early 2023 Solo Tour Dates With Thunderpussy

Jerry Cantrell is ready to brighten quite a few more concert stages early in the new year. The Alice in Chains singer-guitarist has just announced a month-plus worth of shows in support of his Brighten solo album that will kick off Feb. 21 in Ventura, California.

Brighten was released in October of 2021, with Cantrell finding time to support the solo album while on breaks from Alice in Chains. The record has already yielded the tracks "Atone," "Brighten" and "Siren Song," with Cantrell releasing one of the year's most bizarre videos earlier this week with "Prism of Doubt."

These new shows will feature support from rising rock band Thunderpussy, who were most recently active supporting their self-titled 2018 album and a Milk It EP follow-up in 2019.

The general public on-sale will start this Friday (Nov. 11) at 10AM local time, while the artist pre-sale starts at 11AM PT today (Nov. 9). See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below and be sure to visit Jerry Cantrell's website for ticketing info.

Jerry Cantrell / Thunderpussy 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 21 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

Feb. 22 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway

Feb. 24 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Auditorium

Feb. 25 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Feb. 26 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

March 04 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

March 05 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

March 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

March 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

March 10 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

March 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

March 12 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

March 14 - Providence, R.I. @ Strand Ballroom

March 15 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

March 17 - Beverly, Mass. @ The Cabot Theater

March 18 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Xcite Center

March 19 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

March 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

March 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club

March 24 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

March 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

March 29 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

March 31 - Spokane, Wash. @ Fox Theater

April 01 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Pantages Theater

jerry cantrell 2023 brighten tour admat Facebook: Jerry Cantrell loading...