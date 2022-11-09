Jerry Cantrell Books Early 2023 Solo Tour Dates With Thunderpussy
Jerry Cantrell is ready to brighten quite a few more concert stages early in the new year. The Alice in Chains singer-guitarist has just announced a month-plus worth of shows in support of his Brighten solo album that will kick off Feb. 21 in Ventura, California.
Brighten was released in October of 2021, with Cantrell finding time to support the solo album while on breaks from Alice in Chains. The record has already yielded the tracks "Atone," "Brighten" and "Siren Song," with Cantrell releasing one of the year's most bizarre videos earlier this week with "Prism of Doubt."
These new shows will feature support from rising rock band Thunderpussy, who were most recently active supporting their self-titled 2018 album and a Milk It EP follow-up in 2019.
The general public on-sale will start this Friday (Nov. 11) at 10AM local time, while the artist pre-sale starts at 11AM PT today (Nov. 9). See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below and be sure to visit Jerry Cantrell's website for ticketing info.
Jerry Cantrell / Thunderpussy 2023 Tour Dates
Feb. 21 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
Feb. 22 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Midway
Feb. 24 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Auditorium
Feb. 25 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Feb. 26 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
March 04 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
March 05 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live
March 07 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
March 08 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
March 10 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre
March 11 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
March 12 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
March 14 - Providence, R.I. @ Strand Ballroom
March 15 - Portland, Maine @ Aura
March 17 - Beverly, Mass. @ The Cabot Theater
March 18 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Xcite Center
March 19 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
March 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue
March 22 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club
March 24 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre
March 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
March 29 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
March 31 - Spokane, Wash. @ Fox Theater
April 01 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Pantages Theater