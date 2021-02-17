Adorable Metal Baby Drums to Slipknot, Pantera, Metallica + More

TikTok gets more metal every day. Liz, also known as the heavy metal baby, has more followers on the app than most rock and metal musicians probably do, and that's because she drums to bands like Slipknot, Pantera and Metallica. And she's adorable.

Liz's drumming debut was Slipknot's one-off single "All Out Life," and she has the biggest smile on her face as her arms beat along to the song. Since then, she's also covered Metallica, Slayer, Korn, Pantera, Disturbed and more.

It's pretty obvious that Liz's dad is a big fan of the 'Knot, because he even has a Corey Taylor mask on during the "Unsainted" clip. Heavy metal baby's mom has made a few appearances too, but her biggest contribution to the videos seems to be picking out which bow Liz is going to sport during each performance.

Check out the clips below, and visit her profile for more.

The baby has also racked up over a million likes since she first premiered on TikTok in August of 2020. Power to the youth of America!