Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Releases Graphic New Video for ‘I Hate Kids’
Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a graphic video for his new song "I Hate Kids," which in German is actually titled "Ich Hasse Kinder."
Graphic is nothing new when it comes to anything by Lindemann. In the video, which depicts the vocalist as some kind of school leader, you'll see body parts chopped off with an axe, sawed off with a chainsaw, a man fall to his death as he's strapped to a chair and more. The kids aren't part of the violence, of course.
Check out the video below, and follow along with the lyrics, as well as the English translation according to Lyrics Translate, underneath.
The Rammstein vocalist released another solo song earlier this year, which was actually a Russian piano ballad called "Favorite City," or "Любимый город." We still don't know whether or not Lindemann will be releasing a solo album anytime soon, but two songs is definitely a good start.
As far as Rammstein goes, the band announced their rescheduled North American stadium tour dates for 2022 just over a week ago. In February, they shared a bit about a new album that they had recorded last year during their downtime. The new set of songs will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Rammstein.
Till Lindemann, 'Ich Hasse Kinder' Lyrics
Ich steige in ein Flugzeug ein
Es wird kalt, ich hör' es schrei'n
Ich kenne meine Sitzplatznummer
Panik reitet großen Kummer
Ich näher' mich der Klagereihe
Immer lauter das Geschreie
Der Angst weicht nun Gewissheit hier
Ein Kleinkind sitzt gleich neben mir
Hier die Frage aller Klassen:
Darf und kann man Kinder hassen?
Ich hasse Kinder
Ich hasse Kinder
Der Schreihals turnt jetzt her und hin
Die Mutter blättert ein Magazin
Spricht stumm zum Kind, während sie liest
Und dabei einen Apfel isst
Der liebe Herr Gott will mich strafen
Die Nervensäge will nicht schlafen
Hört überhaupt nicht auf zu schrei'n
Der Vater schläft längst wie ein Stein
Hier die Frage aller Klassen:
Kann und muss man Kinder hassen?
Ich hasse Kinder
Ich hasse Kinder
Nein, ich liebe sie
Ja, ich liebe sie
Die Großen und die Kleinen
Doch es müssen meine sein
Doch ganz plötzlich wird es still
Es lacht mich an, ich bin verzückt
Streck' die Hand aus nach dem Kleinen
Da fängt es wieder an zu schrei'n
Ich hasse Kinder
Ich hasse Kinder
Nein, ich liebe sie
Ja, ich liebe sie
Die Großen und die Kleinen
Doch es müssen meine sein
Ich hasse Kinder
Ich hasse Kinder
Hier kommt die Frage aller Fragen:
„Kann und muss man Kinder schlagen?“
Nein, ich liebe sie
Ja, ich liebe sie
Alle Kinder, groß und klein
Doch sie sollten meine sein
Till Lindemann, 'Ich Hasse Kinder' English Translation
I'm getting on a plane
It's getting cold, I can hear screaming
I know the number of my seat
Panic dominates the great sorrow
I get closer to the whining row
The screaming gets louder and louder
The certainty gives way to fear
There's a baby sitting right next to me
Here comes the question of all classes
“May and can one hate children?”
I hate children
I hate children
The squaller now scrambles back and forth
The mother's browsing a magazine
She silently talks to the child while reading
And eating an apple at the same time
My dear Lord wants to punish me
The pain in the neck doesn't want to sleep
Nor does it stop screaming at all
The father's long asleep like a rock
Here comes the question of all classes
“Can and must one hate children?”
I hate children
I hate children
No, I love them
Yes, I love them
The big ones and the little ones
But they have to be mine
But all of a sudden it turns quiet
The baby's smiling at me, I'm ecstatic
I stretch my hand towards the little one
Who then starts screaming once again
I hate children
I hate children
No, I love them
Yes, I love them
The big ones and the little ones
But they have to be mine
I hate children
I hate children
Here comes the question of all questions:
“Can and must one hit children?”
No, I love them
Yes, I love them
All children, big and small
But they should be mine