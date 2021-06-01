Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has released a graphic video for his new song "I Hate Kids," which in German is actually titled "Ich Hasse Kinder."

Graphic is nothing new when it comes to anything by Lindemann. In the video, which depicts the vocalist as some kind of school leader, you'll see body parts chopped off with an axe, sawed off with a chainsaw, a man fall to his death as he's strapped to a chair and more. The kids aren't part of the violence, of course.

Check out the video below, and follow along with the lyrics, as well as the English translation according to Lyrics Translate, underneath.

The Rammstein vocalist released another solo song earlier this year, which was actually a Russian piano ballad called "Favorite City," or "Любимый город." We still don't know whether or not Lindemann will be releasing a solo album anytime soon, but two songs is definitely a good start.

As far as Rammstein goes, the band announced their rescheduled North American stadium tour dates for 2022 just over a week ago. In February, they shared a bit about a new album that they had recorded last year during their downtime. The new set of songs will serve as the follow-up to 2019's Rammstein.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Till Lindemann, 'Ich Hasse Kinder' (I Hate Kids)

Till Lindemann, 'Ich Hasse Kinder' Lyrics

Ich steige in ein Flugzeug ein

Es wird kalt, ich hör' es schrei'n

Ich kenne meine Sitzplatznummer

Panik reitet großen Kummer

Ich näher' mich der Klagereihe

Immer lauter das Geschreie

Der Angst weicht nun Gewissheit hier

Ein Kleinkind sitzt gleich neben mir Hier die Frage aller Klassen:

Darf und kann man Kinder hassen? Ich hasse Kinder

Ich hasse Kinder Der Schreihals turnt jetzt her und hin

Die Mutter blättert ein Magazin

Spricht stumm zum Kind, während sie liest

Und dabei einen Apfel isst

Der liebe Herr Gott will mich strafen

Die Nervensäge will nicht schlafen

Hört überhaupt nicht auf zu schrei'n

Der Vater schläft längst wie ein Stein Hier die Frage aller Klassen:

Kann und muss man Kinder hassen? Ich hasse Kinder

Ich hasse Kinder

Nein, ich liebe sie

Ja, ich liebe sie

Die Großen und die Kleinen

Doch es müssen meine sein Doch ganz plötzlich wird es still

Es lacht mich an, ich bin verzückt

Streck' die Hand aus nach dem Kleinen

Da fängt es wieder an zu schrei'n Ich hasse Kinder

Ich hasse Kinder

Nein, ich liebe sie

Ja, ich liebe sie

Die Großen und die Kleinen

Doch es müssen meine sein Ich hasse Kinder

Ich hasse Kinder

Hier kommt die Frage aller Fragen:

„Kann und muss man Kinder schlagen?“

Nein, ich liebe sie

Ja, ich liebe sie

Alle Kinder, groß und klein

Doch sie sollten meine sein

Till Lindemann, 'Ich Hasse Kinder' English Translation

I'm getting on a plane

It's getting cold, I can hear screaming

I know the number of my seat

Panic dominates the great sorrow

I get closer to the whining row

The screaming gets louder and louder

The certainty gives way to fear

There's a baby sitting right next to me Here comes the question of all classes

“May and can one hate children?” I hate children

I hate children The squaller now scrambles back and forth

The mother's browsing a magazine

She silently talks to the child while reading

And eating an apple at the same time

My dear Lord wants to punish me

The pain in the neck doesn't want to sleep

Nor does it stop screaming at all

The father's long asleep like a rock Here comes the question of all classes

“Can and must one hate children?” I hate children

I hate children

No, I love them

Yes, I love them

The big ones and the little ones

But they have to be mine But all of a sudden it turns quiet

The baby's smiling at me, I'm ecstatic

I stretch my hand towards the little one

Who then starts screaming once again I hate children

I hate children

No, I love them

Yes, I love them

The big ones and the little ones

But they have to be mine I hate children

I hate children

Here comes the question of all questions:

“Can and must one hit children?”

No, I love them

Yes, I love them

All children, big and small

But they should be mine