Ex-F**k the Facts Guitarist Tim Audette Has Died

Guitarist Tim Audette, who was instrumental in the growth of grindcore band Fuck the Facts in their early days, has died, according to the band.

The group posted confirmation of the news to their social media, and while his age nor date of death was not provided, the band revealed that Audette had recently passed after "fighting a long and courageous battle with M.S."

The band's statement can be read below:

We are saddened to share the news that former FTF guitarist Tim Audette recently passed away after fighting a long and courageous battle with M.S.

Tim was there at the very start of the band formation of Fuck The Facts in 2001, and played on the albums 'Mullet Fever' and 'Backstabber Etiquette', as well as our splits with Ames Sanglantes and Sylvester Staline.

Even though he had a much more traditional metal background, Tim always embraced every wild idea that was brought to the table, and had a big part in the all the music that we created and released during his period in the band. We are lucky to have known him and shared so many adventures together.

Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends. RIP Tim.

The Juno-nominated grindcore band started as a solo project for Topon Das in 1998 before the musician decided to employ a full band. By 2001, Audette and drummer Matt Connell joined Das in the group. Audette remained with the band into 2003, appearing on the Mullet Fever and Backstabber Etiquette albums.

The band has consistently put out a wealth of material with a variety of lineups over the years with Das being the longest tenured member, but Audette was a key figure when the Das expanded his scope to a full band.

Our condolences go out to Audette's family as well as the extended Fuck the Facts family.