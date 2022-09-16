Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.

Ghost's ascension didn't happen by luck or by accident. Forge actually took steps toward the goal of graduating from clubs to arenas. Looking to bands he admired such as Metallica and Iron Maiden, the singer says, “I sat with a map and just mapped out how they traveled. So, for me, it’s always been, if you want to make it big, if you want to be a musician, you need to tour all the time. And you need to do, like, five shows in Wisconsin.”

There was also another key to the band's ascension, as Forge reflects on getting to this stage. “If it wasn’t for the fact that we had a very strong merch situation, I don’t think we would ever be able to tour the way that we have done over the last 12 years," pointing to the band's strong artistic visual approach as well.

Having played clubs in 2012, the band will headline New York's UBS Arena next month with an 18,500 person capacity.

“There is such a long list of new artists that have emerged and developed over the last 12 years that are selling out arenas and stadiums around the world,” said Arthur Fogel, president of global touring at Live Nation Entertainment. “It’s a regeneration cycle—not only of artists, but of fans.”

As for the arena experience continuing beyond rock's elder statesmen, Forge feels confident that eventually the torch will be passed down as music fans "look to someone else." He added, “I wouldn’t be too worried about arena rock or stadium rock dying.”

Ghost have been touring of late with Mastodon and Spiritbox. Get your tickets for the run here.