Queensryche and former Crimson Glory singer Todd La Torre has a jaw-dropping vocal range, that much we knew. But we don't often get to hear him go full tilt for an extended period of time, at least not in the studio environment. His new solo song, "Vanguards of the Dawn Wall," absolutely scratches that itch for anyone smitten with shrieking falsetto.

This latest single, which comes off the forthcoming Rejoice in the Suffering, is a neck-wrecking thrasher rooted in the modern era rather than a straight up '80s throwback. La Torre hits the gas just a bit harder here than he did on his first solo track, "Darkened Majesty," and even discharges some quasi-growling bellows over the chorus to contrast his piercing vocal shades.

"'Vanguards of the Dawn Wall' is a full throttle thrasher! We wanted a no nonsense fast paced shredder, with intense guitar riffs, solos, drum work, and vocals," commented La Torre. "This song was inspired by a few different documentaries surrounding two particular near insurmountable feats of rock climbing. While initially written about those achievements, this song is really meant to represent and embody this very special breed and the spirit of all climbing."

Read the lyrics to "Vanguards of the Dawn Wall" directly below and listen to the bruising new song further down the page.

Open the gates, open the pathways of uncertainty

The outcast now faced with the thrill that only few can see Homage to the fallen, ascension at the cutting edge

Homage to the dead, body and mind push it to the test Vanguards of the dawn wall (2x) Repossessed, another victim not in vain

Fingertips shred and bleed, amygdala to blame

Steadfast, it's down to this, and focused on the task

One pitch at a time to reign supreme at last Homage to the fallen, ascension at the cutting edge

Homage to the dead, body and mind push it to the test Vanguards of the dawn wall (4x) Open the gates, open the pathways of uncertainty

The outcast now faced with the thrill, that only few can see

Rejoice in the Suffering comes out Feb. 5 on RatPak Records.