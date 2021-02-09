Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 7), and the NFL player relished in the victory on his Instagram Story by sharing blink-182 and P.O.D. songs along with imagery from the big game.

Specifically, Brady celebrated with blink-182's playful "What's My Age Again?" (the quarterback is currently 43, an extremely atypical age for an NFL player) and P.O.D.'s energetic "Boom" the day after the quarterback's Tampa Bay Buccaneers bested the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

But those aren't the only bangers Brady shared on Instagram.

See screenshots of Tom's tunes, plus a screen recording of his whole musical Instagram Story, down toward the bottom of this post.

Brady used the 1999 blink-182 number to accompany a shot of him on the field, extending his right arm in the air in triumph. He overlaid the 'index finger pointing up' emoji on his hand in the photo to signify the Bucs' win and proclaim that he's number one at the age of 43. That's no false boast since Brady got the Super Bowl MVP distinction on Sunday — his record 5th time attaining the honor.

The P.O.D. song was employed by Brady to illustrate the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting tackled. It followed a photo of another crushing tackle that the MVP said "does not look comfortable" in an overlaid text remark. For the image alongside "Boom," Brady said, "Neither does this… [Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh]'s arms are the size of a toddler," followed by a 'face with tears of joy' emoji.

In other Instagram slides surrounding those two songs, Brady used mostly hip-hop to gloat about his win, including T.I.'s "Bring Em Out," 50 Cent's "Straight to the Bank," Joyner Lucas' "Revenge," Wale's "Slight Work," AB's (teammate and wide receiver Antonio Brown) "Whole Lotta Money," Nelly's "Country Grammar," The Game's "Hate It or Love It," Young Money's "Trophies" and 50 Cent's "Many Men (Wish Death)."

It just goes to show that Brady is still perfectly comfortable being football's top brass, even after 10 total appearances in the Super Bowl.

What songs would you play if you won the NFL championship?

Instagram: @tombrady

