Tom Morello has reacted to the major shift in the U.S. government from the midterm elections that saw the Democratic party take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate after the Republican party ruled both branches during the first two years of President Donald Trump's second term.

As someone who previously worked for Senator Alan Cranston and channeled his activism into Rage Against the Machine's music, Morello has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind when it comes to politics.

In recent years, his participation in anti-ICE protests and joining benefit concerts showed that he definitely had issue with some of the current administration's policies. So, with the "blue tsunami" change in Washington, the guitarist offered his thoughts in a video shared on social media.

What Did Tom Morello Say About the Midterm Election Results?

While the significant reshaping of the House and Senate was indicative of the country's dissatisfaction with the first two years of Trump's second term, Morello was quick to point out in his message that just overturning the majority in the two branches was not the culmination of things, but rather the beginning of work that's still to be done.

“Last night’s election results were only the start," Morello began.

"Sure, it was a repudiation of the ruling class, a repudiation of oligarchy, a repudiation of racism, a repudiation of ICE, a repudiation of wars overseas, a repudiation of our tax dollars being used to massacre children overseas rather than to serve our communities here. To serve our hospitals. To serve our schools. To serve our needy here. It was a repudiation of all of Trump’s wannabe Nazi bitches. It was a repudiation of Trumpism generally and that’s all a good thing. But the real work starts now," continued the guitarist.

He then added, "Yes, the voting is done. But the day after the election it’s up to every one of us to continue to fight for the world we really want without compromise, without apology, and to not let those sons of bitches off the hook. Those that are in Washington, and on a daily basis, in our lives, in our schools, in our places of work; to continue to work and fight and organize for a more just, for a more peaceful, more equitable world. That is the job before us. Power to the people.”

Tom Morello Shuts Down the Idea That Musicians Shouldn't Be Political

As politics has become a focal point of discussion that has permeated almost all forms of life, there's been particular attention on the roles of musicians who use their platform to speak out on politics. The "shut up and play" comments have become more prevalent in social media, whether it be Bruce Springsteen speaking out against Trump or Kid Rock's avid support of the current president. And Morello has not been immune to criticism by music fans over using his platform to speak out either.

READ MORE: Tom Morello Displays ICE Protest Sign While Attending Super Bowl

But during a June 2026 interview with Metal Hammer Greece, the guitarist shared that it was "very hypocritical" for people to say that musicians shouldn't be open about their views.

"When people say that musicians should not be involved in politics, it means they are people that disagree with your politics. The second that you write a song that agrees with their politics, all of a sudden they're all for it. So one, it's very hypocritical, but two, I also think that, why should you give away your free speech rights in the job that you do? Because it offends someone?" Morello questioned.

He further reasoned that a person's job title shouldn't take away their ability to express what they believe in, whether they're an artist or public figure or someone who works any ordinary job.

"There's an extra hot layer of Hell for people in times of great injustice who censor themselves and remain quiet when they should have spoken out because they're afraid of some Internet troll," the guitarist insisted.

In 2026, giving artists a further platform, Morello launched the inaugural Power to the People festival.

Tom Morello On Tour in 2026 + 2027

Tom Morello has spent a good portion of 2026 touring in support of his newly released solo album Everyone Gets Everything They Want. He's currently off the road for the remainder of 2026, but will pick things up again in March 2027 when he launches a run of. Canadian tour dates.

The trek gets underway March 1 in Calgary and runs through March 11 in Winnipeg. All dates, ticketing information and buy links for the new album can be found via his website.

Below, see 20 artists who asked politicians to stop using their music.