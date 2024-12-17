Tom Morello Names One Thing That People Get Wrong About Rock Hall

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who has had a heavy presence with inducting some of your favorite rock and metal bands over the last decade, says there's one thing that people tend to get wrong when it comes to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And it has to do with the "rock" portion of the Rock Hall's name.

What Tom Morello Says People Get Wrong About the Rock Hall

While recently speaking with Guitar World, Morello was asked about his championing of Randy Rhoads and Iron Maiden for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Within the chat, he discussed being a stronger advocate for some of the guitar heavy bands, but he did offer one caveat to his discussion about who and what should go in.

"I will say that one thing that people get wrong is that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should be just for rock ’n’ roll bands," explained Morello. “That’s not what it’s for. Public Enemy is more rock ’n’ roll than 95 percent of all the hair metal bands that ever picked up an instrument, you know? It’s music that has spirit to it, like a youth spirit… I think rock ’n’ roll should have a very, very broad sense. I think there’s room for a lot of different genres.”

What the Rock Hall Has Said About What 'Rock' Is

Morello's comments would align with what the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame themselves have said about the concept of rock music.

In recent years, as more rap, pop and country artists have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there has been more arguments made about those artists not being "rock."

With Dolly Parton's initial withdrawal and eventual acceptance of a Rock Hall nomination, in early 2023 the Rock Hall issued a revised mission statement clarifying what they consider "rock and roll" to be and who can be nominated and inducted.

The new statement read: "Born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing." It was also noted that the Rock Hall "celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

Tom Morello's Rock Hall Mission

As stated, within the discussion Morello talked about what he's tried to do since getting involved with the Rock Hall.

“A lot of great bands have gotten into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame more recently, in part because they’ve had stronger advocates in the room. I’m one of those advocates. I have to give credit to the Hall of Fame – they put me in the room because I complained so damn much," he explained.

“When I toured with Bruce Springsteen, at every hotel bar I’d make a case to his manager, John Landau, who’s on the nominating committee for the Hall of Fame. My argument was: if you’re a kid playing little league baseball, your dream is that you might one day end up in Cooperstown, in the Baseball Hall of Fame," stated Morello, making a point. “But if you’re a hard rock guitar player, you don’t care about the Hall of Fame because none of your favorite bands are in there. To John’s credit, he put me in the room and said, ‘Make your case.’ I did for KISS, Rush, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Judas Priest and Randy Rhoads."

At present, Morello's band that he's championing for induction is metal icons Iron Maiden. “I have a hit list," confesses the guitarist. "The last one on my extended Mount Rushmore hit list is Iron Maiden. It’s strategic. This year I’m all in on Maiden. I know they don’t care – I don’t care that they don’t care because I think it’s the place where they belong.”