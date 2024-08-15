What Tommy Lee Thought of His Experience as a ‘Male Escort’

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has led a colorful life, and during his recent appearance (as seen below) on the Theo Von Podcast, Lee recalled a time in his youth in which he earned some extra money as a male escort.

Recalling those days, Lee explained, "There was this lady that was in our apartment complex, she was like a madam. She was running her thing and yeah, you'd get paid to go out with these older women and just sit there and have dinner with them or if they wanted to fuck, do that too. I did that for about a year or so, about a year or two."

The drummer revealed that there was good money in it and then started to think on what exactly he had been doing. "It was crazy. I was a hooker, kind of, I guess," pondered Lee. "A male escort? What's the difference?"

That said, Lee revealed that he actually preferred the dates that were more for companionship.

"If the lady was like an older lady where you're like, 'I hope this is just dinner,' you're stoked. I'm just gonna have dinner and drinks and entertain her and that's it, then you'd get stoked when that would happen ... but sometimes they wanted more and you're like, [cringing] 'Oh man,'" said Lee. "That part is not fun cause fucking when you're not into it is a weird thing."

The True Motley Crue Ladies Man

While Tommy Lee may have worked as a male escort and garnered certain acclaim for well-known sex tape, the drummer revealed earlier this year that he actually admired the sexual prowess of his bandmate, Vince Neil. Speaking on the Allison Hagendorf Show back in May, Lee said Neil was one of his longest standing friendships, and quipped of the singer, "I always admired him. I've never seen anything like it. Like, every fucking chick, every hot chick in school was fucking in his jammies, like, all over the place."

He continued, "I was just like, God, there's chicks everywhere. Literally everywhere. And he's just beating them off him. I've always admired that."

On a more serious note, Lee praised Neil for his other talent, his voice. "There's something special that Vince has that absolutely nobody else has. And that's his fucking voice. Nobody sounds like Vince," said the drummer. "That's a big deal to say because so many people sound and look like other people aspire to be like somebody else. He is Vince and this is beautiful. There's only one Vince Neil and I love him to death."

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Guests on the Theo Von Podcast