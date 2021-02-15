Tommy Lee Reveals How Motley Crue Smuggled Drugs Internationally

When it comes to drugs and partying, Motley Crue is the most infamous band in rock and metal history, but how did they get away with smuggling illicit substances across the globe? Tommy Lee has revealed exactly how they did it on the tour bus and even on Crue’s private jet.

Tommy Lee was on an episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast last year, but in a newly recirculated video from the Jackass star’s clip channel, Tommy Lee gets into the gritty details of Crue’s most dangerous moments with narcotics.

“I never put it in or on my body,” Lee says. “On the ground, if you’re on your tour bus… in the back [there’s a vent] almost like an emergency exit. As soon as we’d stop and pull into immigration, we’d pop the top, nice and slow, take everything, put it up on the roof of the bus and close the ventilation. Dog, immigration dudes come through the bus, ‘Alright, all good. See you guys later.’ As soon as the fuckin’ bus door shut, pop that up and pull it in.”

Lee continues, “The airplane, same deal. “On an airplane you’ve got your headliner upholstery. We’d take fuckin’ cocaine, whatever it was, do as much as we could before we get there, whatever’s left we’d stick… above my seat, for some reason, there was a little fuckin’ rip in the headliner, so we’d fuckin’ get the fuckin’ bag of blow and just really crank it down as little as we could and fuckin’ just get it up inside the headliner with a little piece of double-sided tape. You couldn’t tell.”

“I’m sitting there, dude… poo poo in my pants. Just like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ Just freaked out that the [drug-sniffing] dog’s gonna fuckin’ come stop and then jump on my lap and then fuckin’ [find the drugs]. We pulled that off several times and never got busted.”

Watch the clip above and head over to the Steve-O’s Wild Ride YouTube channel for the full podcast with Tommy Lee.