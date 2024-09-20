We Just Woke Up + Saw Tommy Lee Naked on Instagram AGAIN

It's Friday morning, we just woke up, made the rounds through social media and saw Tommy Lee naked on Instagram again.

At this point, the shock factor has entirely worn off. Seeing Lee without pants on is just another day. Remember in the summer of 2022 when people woke up to see a full-frontal nude of the drummer on their timelines? It's just been routine since then.

This time, he shared a clip of himself pulling his pants down and dancing on a DJ booth. He was slightly more discreet about it — and we really mean slightly — because the clip was shared in a carousel post after a photo of him and the performer, DJ Aero.

"Happy bday DJ Aero... birthgay suit's optional! Let's get nuts bro!" he wrote in the caption.

The Motley Crue rocker's wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, commented, "Pls not the flopping," with a facepalm and laughing emoji.

We're not going to elaborate on what she meant by that — you can see it for yourself on his Instagram if it doesn't get taken down.

Lee's Wife Isn't Bothered by His Nude Posts

Furlan Lee is actually in on the joke — her husband's wild and unpredictable nude antics are part of his charm, in her eyes.

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?'" she told People last year. "My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny. People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

"He is his own person. If he wants to post his wiener, I don't personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all," she continued.

In fact, Furlan recorded this latest video of Lee pulling his pants down, as you can see her "shocked" face for a split second at the end of the video.