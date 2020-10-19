Tommy Lee ‘Wouldn’t Kick’ Motley Crue Rock Hall Induction ‘Out of Bed’

The members of Motley Crue have discussed the unlikely possibility that they will ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the past, even sharing how they came to that conclusion, but drummer Tommy Lee revealed it's something he would entertain if it actually ever happened.

Speaking with the CLE ROCKS podcast (heard below), Lee addressed Nikki Sixx's past comments that he would decline the honor and the talk that they had been told because of their previous hedonistic lifestyle that they would never be considered.

Lee started to state that he understood Sixx's reservations, but then added, "You know what? There's a bunch of people that are in there that he doesn't agree with, and, yeah, I might not agree with that either. And it seems like just fucking anybody's in there now. I get his disappointment with that. But at the end of the day, for me, dude, it would be a fucking honor regardless. Because there is a bunch of people that deserve to be there. I wouldn't kick it out of bed, you know? [Laughs]"

Lee also added that he doesn't buy that the band's exclusion has to do with their '80s lifestyle. "Motley's always been that kind of band that just, (a) won't go away, and (b) with some of those kind of people, we've always butted heads with that kind of stuff," says the drummer. People sometimes don't think that we're the fucking real deal, I guess. I don't know what their deal is. Who knows, bro? Who knows?"

"We don’t have any plans because we were told by the Hall of Fame that we would never get in, because of how we’ve acted, so that’s kind of it,” said Sixx in 2019.

Though the band signed a cessation of touring agreement in 2014, they tore it up last year after the huge success of The Dirt film and the promise of a 2020 stadium tour. The pandemic wiped out those plans for 2020 but the group is expecting to return to touring in 2021.

As for Lee, he's used the downtime to release his new Andro solo album. Pick it up here. (As Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases)

Listen to Tommy Lee on the CLE ROCKS Podcast