Tommy Lee Trashes Fan Who Complained About Nudity at Motley Crue Show

A Motley Crue fan from San Francisco recently appeared on ABC7 News to speak out about the band’s live show. While attending Crue’s recent gig in the Bay Area, Juan Alvarez was shocked when Tommy Lee asked members of the audience to show their genitals. Many did, and a number of breasts and penises were shown on the Jumbotron to all in attendance, including children.

Motley Crue have been doing the “titty cam” for at least two decades, and as Tommy Lee tweeted, “Complaining about seeing tits at a Mötley Crüe concert is like complaining about seeing cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory.” Still, Juan Alvarez shared his displeasure with the Crue on the news.

"Minors and everyone was forced to see people nude on the big screen and everyone was doing it around us, too. It was like Sodom and Gomorrah, it was crazy. Obviously it’s against the law to expose yourself in front of kids or anybody, especially in front of 30,000 people,” Alvarez says. “Even the usher, he had to pull a guy down from the brick wall because he had his private parts out, screaming. It was pretty crazy.”

Alvarez also claims that he plans on filing a police report with the San Francisco Police Department, and that he’ll never return to a Motley Crue concert.

"They thought it was absolutely fine and normal and hilarious and okay," Alvarez adds. "When I brought up there were children and 6 and 9-year-old girls and kids there, they said 'Well, they shouldn't have come to the Crue show.'"

ABC7’s sister station KGO reached out to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Giants, who confirmed that numerous complaints were filed from attendees of the Motley Crue / Def Leppard concert.

Motley Crue - Tommy Lee's "Hog Talk" & Home Sweet Home - 09/07/2022 - Oracle Park - San Francisco

Tommy Lee ended up seeing the news report with Alvarez, which he posted to Twitter with an audio reaction to the fan’s outrage. “Yo Juan, I got a question for you… ‘What do you expect to see at a Motley Crue concert, dude?’ We’ve been doing this for fucking ever. Jesus Christ, you fucking pussy.”

“The world is too soft!” Lee wrote. “Been doing this shit for years Juan! Mötley Crüe concerts aren’t PG and never have been!!!! Grow the fuck up!”

Motley Crue just concluded their stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The band is currently planning yet another tour for 2024 and potentially a third Las Vegas residency.