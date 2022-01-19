Chris Cornell's daughter Toni is the newest and youngest ambassador for the International Rescue Committee. Toni Cornell has worked with the organization in the past and will be speaking tomorrow (Jan. 20) during a special briefing.

The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation was founded in 2012 with the mission to protect vulnerable children around the world and it looks like Toni is following in her father's footsteps when it comes to philanthropy.

Toni Cornell and her father recorded a cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Prince just months before he sadly passed away. She donated $20,000 of the proceeds from the track to the International Rescue Committee to help children and families in need.

According to their website, the International Rescue Committee helps people affected by humanitarian crises - including the climate crisis - to survive, recover and rebuild their lives. The IRC was founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein and works in over 40 crisis-affected countries as well as communities in Europe and in the Americas.

A recent press release states that 17-year-old singer/songwriter Toni Cornell is the newest and youngest luminary to become an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee. Toni will use her platform to help raise funds and awareness about the IRC's work.

Toni Cornell will speak at a special IRC briefing which highlights "the importance of activation young people to support refugee children, rights, and the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities." The International Rescue Committee's President and CEO said this about Toni Cornell becoming their newest and youngest ambassador:

"Toni Cornell has been a volunteer, donor, and now ambassador who will be using her youthful voice to highlight some of the world's greatest challenges, such as climate change, women and girls' empowerment, and education. Her character and commitment to refugees is commendable. We are grateful and honored for a youthful perspective from someone so passionate and dedicated, who understands the importance of working on issues that her generation could inherit, especially if they are not dealt with now"

Some of the things the IRC accomplished in 2020 include providing:

31 million people with access to health services

2.6 million people with clean water

819,500 children with school and education opportunities