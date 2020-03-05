Toni Cornell, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Chris Cornell, is following in her father's footsteps and sending financial support to a charitable organization helping at risk children. The money comes from "Nothing Compares 2 U," a Prince cover she did with her father before he passed that went on to great success.

Cornell is donating $20,000 of the proceeds from the track to the International Rescue Committee, which is currently working to help out Syrian families in need.

"Nothing compares to you daddy," wrote Toni in an Instagram post showing her with her late father when she was still a toddler. "I will keep the promise and always speak out for those who do not have a voice. Today I’m donating $20,000 from the proceeds of our cover of Nothing Compares 2 U to the IRC @rescueorg. I’m proud and honored to continue your legacy. I love you. I miss you."

Chris Cornell's philanthropy was often carried out through the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which was founded in 2012 with the mission to protect vulnerable children around the world. Cornell had also worked on the 2017 Armenian genocide film The Promise prior to his death. After the singer passed, a number of celebrities appeared in a video for the title track as a way to continue his legacy in his advocacy for protecting human rights.

To learn more about the International Rescue Committee's efforts and to donate as well, head here.

Toni & Chris Cornell, "Nothing Compares 2 U"