Toni Cornell, one of the late Chris Cornell's daughters, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Dec. 16), and sang Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" as a tribute to her father.

The 17-year-old posted about the performance on her Instagram earlier this week, writing, "Tune in Thursday! So excited to perform a special song in honor my dad on [The Tonight Show]."

The late Soundgarden frontman originally covered the Prince track live for SiriusXM's Lithium channel back in 2015, and then a studio version was released as part of his posthumous 2020 covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol 1. Both the song and album were nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Album Grammys, respectively.

The vocalist's daughter sang an emotional, stripped-down version of the track on The Tonight Show, backed by a piano, acoustic guitars and a string section.

See a video from the performance below.

Toni Cornell has been singing since she was much younger — her father brought her onstage several times in 2015 to sing a duet of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song," and they recorded a studio version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" that they sang together as well, which was released a year after the Soundgarden singer tragically died in 2017.

The young Cornell decided to move forward with her music career after her father's passing, and put out her very first song "Far Away Places," which he produced, in February of 2019.

According to Vicky Cornell, a No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 2 is underway.

Toni Cornell - 'Nothing Compares 2 U' on The Tonight Show