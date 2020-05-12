Tony Hawk Remastered ‘Pro Skater 1 + 2′ Game Coming in 2020

One of the biggest video game series in the late '90s and early 2000s was Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games. Packed with various gameplay modes and great rock soundtracks, the series went all the way up to a fifth installment, which was released in 2015. For those nostalgic for the early games, we have great news — a remastered version of Pro Skater 1 and 2 are coming in 2020.

Today (May 12) is the legendary skateboarder's 52nd birthday, and he took to Twitter to announce the news of the updated game, which will be out Sept. 4. "#THPS is back! Original maps, original skaters, and songs from the original soundtrack… plus new features," he wrote. "Thanks to all the fans of our series for keeping this dream alive."

Prior to the official announcement, Hawk began teasing the reworked game by texting people.

The two games are being combined into a single remastered package, and will feature a soundtrack consisting of songs by Rage Against the Machine, Papa Roach, Dead Kennedys, Goldfinger, Powerman 5000, Primus, Bad Religion and more. The game will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC and can be pre-ordered now. Watch the trailer below.

The very first Pro Skater game celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, and we spoke to several individuals regarding the impact of the game including Hawk himself, Goldfinger's John Feldmann, My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way and pro skater Ryan Sheckler. Check it out here.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Announcement Trailer