Tool Postpone Remainder of Spring 2020 North American Tour

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened around the world, Tool initially postponed half of their 2020 North American tour. In a new announcement, they have officially called off the remainder of the scheduled tour dates.

In mid-March, Tool explained that they were closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in North America as social distances measures taken by many states and territories increased as the spread of the virus progressed. The band stressed that the health and safety of their fans was of utmost concern as they adopted a day-to-day approach regarding what steps to take about their spring tour.

The pandemic has shown no sign of slowing down in North America and Tool have now reluctantly pushed all the dates on their North American tour, though they've yet to announce any rescheduled shows.

Tool's latest statement reads,

Friends – We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in. As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon. Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands. - TOOL

See the list of affected dates directly below.

Postponed Tool Tour Dates

April 16 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

April 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

April 22 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

April 25 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

April 29 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 01 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 02 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre

May 04 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 05 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 02 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

June 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

June 07 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 09 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

June 10 — Moline, Ill. @ axSlayer Center

June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 16 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center