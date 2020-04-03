Tool Postpone Remainder of Spring 2020 North American Tour
As the coronavirus pandemic worsened around the world, Tool initially postponed half of their 2020 North American tour. In a new announcement, they have officially called off the remainder of the scheduled tour dates.
In mid-March, Tool explained that they were closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in North America as social distances measures taken by many states and territories increased as the spread of the virus progressed. The band stressed that the health and safety of their fans was of utmost concern as they adopted a day-to-day approach regarding what steps to take about their spring tour.
The pandemic has shown no sign of slowing down in North America and Tool have now reluctantly pushed all the dates on their North American tour, though they've yet to announce any rescheduled shows.
Tool's latest statement reads,
Friends –
We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in.
As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.
Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands.
- TOOL
See the list of affected dates directly below.
Postponed Tool Tour Dates
April 16 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
April 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
April 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
April 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
April 22 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
April 25 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
April 29 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 01 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 02 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre
May 04 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 05 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 31 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 02 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 04 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 06 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
June 07 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 09 — Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
June 10 — Moline, Ill. @ axSlayer Center
June 13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 16 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 19 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
All Tool Songs Ranked (We're Still Letting Fear Inoculum Sink in Though)