Tool Postpone Half of 2020 North American Tour
After taking a “day to day approach" with coronavirus and their 2020 tour, Tool have ultimately decided to postpone some North American tour dates.
The band writes, "TOOL regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon."
Tool’s tour dates from April 16 - May 5 have been postponed, while the band’s gigs from May 29 - June 23 are currently still scheduled as planned.
Postponed Tool 2020 Tour Dates
Apr. 16 - Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Apr. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center
Apr. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena
Apr. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Apr. 22 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Apr. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Apr. 25 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Apr. 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Apr. 29 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 1 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre
May 4 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Still Scheduled Tool 2020 Tour Dates
May 29 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
May 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
June 7 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 9 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center
June 10 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 12 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival
June 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
June 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center
June 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
June 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
June 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
