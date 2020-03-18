Tool Postpone Half of 2020 North American Tour

After taking a “day to day approach" with coronavirus and their 2020 tour, Tool have ultimately decided to postpone some North American tour dates.

The band writes, "TOOL regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon."

Tool’s tour dates from April 16 - May 5 have been postponed, while the band’s gigs from May 29 - June 23 are currently still scheduled as planned.

Postponed Tool 2020 Tour Dates

Apr. 16 - Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Apr. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @Amway Center

Apr. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena

Apr. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Apr. 22 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Apr. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Apr. 25 - Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 28 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Apr. 29 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 1 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Centre

May 4 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Still Scheduled Tool 2020 Tour Dates

May 29 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 31 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 2 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

June 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

June 7 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 - Madison, Wis. @ Kohl Center

June 10 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 12 - Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

June 16 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

June 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center