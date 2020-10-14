Tool Win Top Rock Album at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Kudos to Tool, winner of the Top Rock Album at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The band won for their Fear Inoculum album.

There was some stiff competition in the category, with The Lumineers' (III), Slipknot (We Are Not Your Kind), Tame Impala (The Slow Rush), and Vampire Weekend (Father of the Bride) all nominated.

Tool's long awaited return took the music world by storm. Fear Inoculum easily topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has since been gold certified. The title track, plus songs like "Pneuma" and "7empest" captured the imagination of longtime fans.

The Lumineers had a big year with their III album, featuring the singles "Gloria," "It Wasn't Easy to Be Happy for You" and 'Salt and the Sea," as well as "Life in the City."

Slipknot continued their dominance in the metal world, with We Are Not Your Kind topping the Billboard 200 Album Chart and spawning the singles "Unsainted," "Solway Firth," "Birth of the Cruel" and "Nero Forte."

Tame Impala continued their ascent in the alt-rock world, with The Slow Rush taking them to new heights. The album yielded six singles in total, with "Borderline," "It Might Be Time" and "Posthumous Forgiveness" leading the way during the eligibility period.

After a six-year wait, Vampire Weekend returned with the infectious Father of the Bride album in 2019, earning a Grammy award for Best Alternative Music Album and providing the singles "Harmony Hall," "Sunflower" and "This Life."

Congrats to Tool and check out the full winners' list here.