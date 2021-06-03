These Are the Top 3 Mainstream Rock Songs of All-Time According to Billboard

The '90s were a great period for Mainstream Rock music and that's reflected in Billboard's newly published chart revealing the Greatest of All-Time Mainstream Rock Songs. But you might not immediately recall the band who currently sits atop the list.

Days of the New hold the honor as having the No. 1 overall mainstream rock song of all-time with their 1997 single "Touch, Peel and Stand." The track enjoyed most of its success in 1998 as the song was a late December 1997 release. It climbed to No. 1 where it remained for 16 straight weeks in 1998, which was a record for the longest time spent at the top at the time. 3 Doors Down would eclipse that mark a few years later with 21 weeks at No. 1 for their song "Loser."

"Touch, Peel and Stand" was followed by another chart-topper, "The Down Town" as well as the Top 5 hit "Shelf in the Room," catapulting Days of the New's self-titled debut to platinum sales status. But internal issues led to a split between singer Travis Meeks and the rest of the group (who went on to form Tantric) in 1999. Two more albums followed with a revised lineup, not reaching the same success as their debut.

Days of the New. "Touch, Peel and Stand"

Stone Temple Pilots' "Interstate Love Song" was the runner-up. After being issued as a single in September 1994, the track knocked another STP song "Vasoline" out of the top spot. It remained at No. 1 for 15 weeks, a record at the time. The track was featured on the band's 1994 sophomore set, Purple.

Finishing third on the list of the All-Time Mainstream Rock Songs chart was U2's "Mysterious Ways," which appeared on their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. It spent 30 weeks on the Mainstream Rock Chart in total after peaking at No. 1 in December of 1991.

