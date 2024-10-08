All touring members of death metal group Torture have quit just before the start of a tour with Undeath, forcing the band to drop off the run.

Torture were one of several acts invited to join Undeath on their first North American headlining tour, along with Kruelty, Gates to Hell and Tribal Gaze. The band was set to play select dates between Oct. 15 and 27, as Undeath described them as "a band we've been dying to play with since we first heard them" in a press release promoting the tour.

K.K., the mastermind behind Torture, took to social media to announce the departure of his touring bandmates. He didn't specify the reason they left, but assured that he's working to recruit a new group of musicians to play with. It's unclear exactly when he shared the post as it was written on the band's Instagram story and no longer appears on the page.

"My touring members had to step away from the band, due to many different factors. I wish them all the absolute best, I love them so much, and sincerely hope their decision results in the bettering of their lives and well-being," K.K. wrote.

"That being said, I'm currently looking for new members. This is not the end, I will continue no matter what. It's extremely disappointing to have to cancel this month's dates, but we will hopefully be back next month... We will be back!"

See a screenshot of the story post below.

Torture Tour Cancelation Instagram Story Post Instagram - @torture091101745 loading...

The Undeath Tour Will Continue Through Late October

Undeath have not yet commented on Torture pulling out of the tour. The trek continues tonight (Oct. 8) in Dallas, Texas, and Tribal Gaze are still on the bill until Oct. 13. Kruelty and Gates to Hell are booked for the rest of the run.

"This is going to be one crazy ass motherfucking slobberknocker of a sicko death metal tour and will unquestionably be the best distorted guitar music tour of the year. Run, don't walk, get your ass to a show and come party with all of us," they wrote in a press release.

Undeath's latest album More Insane just came out this past Friday — you can check it out at this location.