Touche Amore Announce Ross Robinson-Produced Album, New Song ‘Limelight’

Touche Amore are back, and they've landed producer Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn) to helm their upcoming fifth studio album, Lament, which now carries an Oct. 9 street date.

This marks the band's first new album since 2016's Stage Four record, which found singer Jeremy Bolm in mourning and paying homage to his late mother through his music. In the time since, Bolm has channeled themes of fragility, empathy, politics and love into his new music, with the end result being the new album Lament.

Touche Amore are releasing a new song today, a track called "Limelight" that features a guest spot by Manchester Orchestra vocalist Andy Hull. The song features an aggressive vocal over a solemn, pedal steel backing from guitarist Nick Steinhardt. Though it starts off somber, the track builds in intensity to a more climactic and anthemic chorus.

“When you’re connected to someone long enough, and you’ve both suffered losses and been there for one another, there’s an understanding and a beauty to the quiet moments," says Bolm. "There’s a great line in Pulp Fiction when Uma Thurman boasts knowing when you’ve found someone really special, when you can just ‘shut the fuck up for a minute, and comfortably share silence.' I imagined that you’d be shamed for casually omitting that a day or two may go by without realizing you haven’t kissed your partner, but at no point did things feel bad. You’re just in it, and it feels like home.”

Take a listen to the song in full below.

"Limelight" comes on the heels of "Deflector," which provided the first taste of new music from the forthcoming record. The track was their first recording with Robinson producing, giving the band a chance to break free of their comfort zone and see how the sessions would continue.

As stated, Touche Amore's Lament is now on schedule for an Oct. 9 release via Epitaph Records. You can go ahead and pre-order/pre-save the album at this location.

Touche Amore (featuring Andy Hull), "Limelight"

Touche Amore, Lament Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph Records

1. Come Heroine

2. Lament

3. Feign

4. Reminders

5. Limelight (ft. Andy Hull)

6. Exit Row

7. Savoring

8. A Broadcast

9. I'll Be Your Host

10. Deflector

11. A Forecast​