WATCH: Touche Amore Soothe the Soul With Rocker Pets in ‘Reminders’ Video

There's a reason animal videos are popular on the Internet, with many feeling a strong connection to their animal companions/ With that in mind, Touche Amore have called upon a number of their friends for a self-soothing moment amidst a chaotic world for their new "Reminders" video.

The song itself came about after the anxiety that frontman Jeremy Bolm felt after seeing the controversial result of President Trump's impeachment trial earlier in the year. “I think when we are all panicking, we need to have those reminders that there’s love out there for us whether we believe it or not and that’s all that we can really trust to save us,” explains Bolm.

At the top of the video, the question is posed, "What serves as a reminder for love in your life?," with the overwhelming response from those that were contacted coming back tied to their pets. So, the band let the cameras roll as they, along with musicians like Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins, Manchester Orchestra's Andy Hull, Converge's Jacob Bannon, My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, Circa Survive's Anthony Green, Skrillex and a host of others showed their bond with their pets. See how many cameos you can spot.

“The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines,” says Bolm. “If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets? Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

The uplifting song and video can be heard in the player provided, but be sure to check out the lyrics as well posted below:

When it’s all too much to take

I’m at capacity

A failed system sings on the background tv

To my shotgun mouth and apathy I need reminders of the love I have

I need reminders good or bad

I tilt my chin up in photographs

A subtle way to reinvent the past With a head so beat and drained

I’m running on empty

As the world collapses with complacency

To knee-jerk takes and fantasy I talk myself out of myself

when I’m overwhelmed

Is there a way to feel free

without being someone else?

"Reminders" appears on Touche Amore's Ross Robinson-produced new album, Lament, which is due next Friday (Oct. 9). Pre-orders are currently underway at this location. And be sure to catch the band's livestream performance Oct. 12 at 9PM ET on Twitch.

Touche Amore, "Reminders"