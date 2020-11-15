Tower Records Returns as an Online Store

2020 has been a tough year, but one bright spot has surfaced as the year winds down. Onetime record store chain Tower Records has been resurrected as an online store.

The new Tower Records, which can be found online here, will have online events, the return of their Tower Pulse! magazine, a merchandise section and a wealth of vinyl, CD and cassette selections.

The onetime record store giant has been shuttered since 2006, minus a store in Japan, after filing for bankruptcy. The chain's rise and fall was documented in the 2015 film All Things Must Pass.

Deadline reports that the Tower resurrection was expected to be revealed earlier this year at Austin's SXSW festival. However, the cancellation of the annual event due to COVID-19 led to the delay of the announcement. The intent was to add a series of pop-up shops as well, which could still happen when the pandemic lessens.

Tower Records’ new CEO Danny Zeijdel made a statement about the company’s return. “[The news] has been met with tremendous success, feedback,” Zeijdel said. “A lot of people are so happy taking pictures of when they receive an order from Tower Records, posting it on Instagram.”

Check out the new Tower Records here.