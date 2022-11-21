In their ongoing YouTube series, Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch, Toyah Willcox and King Crimson's Robert Fripp put their stripped-down, in-the-kitchen spin on Metallica's Kill 'Em All classic, "Seek & Destroy." Not only that, but the song gets a little bit of the holiday treatment; see for yourself in the video below.

Watch Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch Cover of "Seek & Destroy"

Fripp and Willcox have been hosting Sunday Lunch for nearly two years. They first started doing a "lockdown lunch" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained faithful in sharing their performances on Sundays, covering everyone from Guns N' Roses and Led Zeppelin to Alice Cooper and Foo Fighters.

More than traditional cover songs, fans can always expect Willcox's personality and Fripp's unwavering chops to shine through—which is obvious on their cover of "Squeak"...we mean, "Seek & Destroy."

This isn't the first time Fripp and Willcox covered Metallica. In January 2021, they share their rendition of "Enter Sandman." Check it out below.

Watch Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lockdown Lunch's Cover of "Enter Sandman"

In an interview with Rolling Stone after they released that first Metallica cover, Fripp told the magazine that "Enter Sandman" was his favorite song at the moment. When Willcox threw in Alice Cooper's "Poison" as her favorite, Fripp added:

I mean, they’re all utterly stunning things. I’m blown away by the original guitarists on these tracks. Phenomenal development and playing primarily since the late Seventies and early Eighties, Van Halen onwards. Steve Vai, Satriani, the Metallica boys … The originators of the riffs are phenomenal players. I go back, listen to the original versions on record, see live performances, look at different interpretations and guitar covers on YouTube. Then I have to honor the spirit of the music while making it my own.

