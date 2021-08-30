Yes the summer heat is still sweltering, but the Christmas season is just around the corner and that means its time for Trans-Siberian Orchestra to fire up their jaw-dropping live show once again. The band just announced their massive slate of 2021 tour dates as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of their landmark Christmas Eve and Other Stories album.

The band will kick off the eye-and-ear catching run Wednesday, Nov. 17 with performances in Green Bay and Council Bluffs, with plans to hit 59 cities with 99 performances before wrapping their annual touring on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and St. Louis. All of this year's tour dates can be viewed below.

TSO’s Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli says, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, Christmas Eve and Other Stories follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” Christmas Eve and Other Stories takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.

The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy,” and the epic “Old City Bar.” The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24." Additionally, the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. As with recent years, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $16 million has been donated by the group.

Pre-sales for TSO fan club members will be held next Thursday and Friday (Sept. 9 and 10) at 10AM local time. Additional pre-sales will take place the following Monday (Sept. 13) and Thursday (Sept. 16) both at 10AM local time. The general public on sale starts on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10AM. local time. For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

2021 Trans-Siberian Orchestra U.S. Tour

Nov. 17 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center *

Nov. 17 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Mid America ^

Nov. 18 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

Nov. 19 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center ^

Nov. 20 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center *

Nov. 20 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena *

Nov. 21 - Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

Nov. 21 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ World Arena *

Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena *

Nov. 24 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena ^

Nov. 26 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena *

Nov. 26 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena ^

Nov. 27 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center *

Nov. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena *

Nov. 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun *

Nov. 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *

Dec. 1 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^

Dec. 1 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center ^

Dec. 2 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank ^

Dec. 2 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center ^

Dec. 3 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center *

Dec. 3 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center *

Dec. 4 - Dayton, Ohio @ Nutter Center *

Dec. 4 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena *

Dec. 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *

Dec. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center *

Dec. 8 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena ^

Dec. 8 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena ^

Dec. 9 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum ^

Dec. 9 - Austin, Texas @ Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center ^

Dec. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours *

Dec. 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center *

Dec. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center *

Dec. 11 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines *

Dec. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena *

Dec. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center *

Dec. 15 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena ^

Dec. 15 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC ^

Dec. 16 - Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena ^

Dec. 16 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

Dec. 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo *

Dec. 17 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center ^

Dec. 18 - Belmont, N.Y. @ UBS Arena *

Dec. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center *

Dec. 19 - Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center *

Dec. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena *

Dec. 21 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center ^

Dec. 22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center *

Dec. 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Banker's Life Fieldhouse *

Dec. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

Dec. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena *

Dec. 26 - Columbus, Ohio 2 Nationwide Arena *

Dec. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum *

Dec. 27 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena *

Dec. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena *

Dec. 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

Dec. 29 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center *

Dec. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

Dec. 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center *

* matinee & evening performances

^ evening performance