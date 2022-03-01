Travis Barker a ‘Proud’ Dad After Son Landon’s First Hip-Hop Performance

Travis Barker said he was a proud dad after his 18-year-son Landon Barker's first public concert as a hip-hop artist last week.

Landon performs and records as OTG Landon, meaning he's "on the grind." The young musician first started releasing R&B-tinged rap tunes in 2018.

After the show, Travis — blink-182's drummer and a frequent hip-hop collaborator — shared a photo of him embracing Landon onstage. "Proud of you son," Travis said.

See the pic near the bottom of this post, followed by some examples of OTG Landon's music.

The inaugural OTG Landon gig took place at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., last Saturday (Feb. 26). Barker brought his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian to the show, according to E! News. The drummer's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, also attended, per The Sun.

Landon performed a short set on the bill headlined by the rapper Chri$tian Gate$ and featuring further support from the artist Slush Puppy. A concert review on ECHO noted, "Landon Barker performed his very first show and everyone went wild for his set. He brought out his friend Jaden Hossler as well as his father, Travis Barker. His set was filled with emotion and showed that he is able to perform a show and captivate an audience."

Landon's first hip-hop single, "Don't Need Her," emerged in October 2018. It was followed by subsequent singles "Trust," "Im Sorry" and "Holiday." So far, there's no word yet on a full album release.

As a small child, Landon appeared alongside his father, sister and mother, Shanna Moakler, on the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers in 2005–2006. Travis and Kardashian revealed their engagement last October after going public with their relationship earlier that year.

OTG Landon, "Don't Need Her" Music Video

OTG Landon, "Holiday" Music Video