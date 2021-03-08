Travis Barker Surprises Viral ‘Heavy Metal Baby’ + Dad on Talk Show

Just a few weeks back, firefighter and paramedic Marcel Desobeau and his daughter Lane took the TikTok world by storm with a series of videos showing the infant daughter joyously tapping her drumsticks (with help from dad) to songs from Slipknot, Pantera and Metallica. Now that story has an additional chapter as daytime talk host Drew Barrymore connected Desobeau and his daughter with one of his favorite drummers, Travis Barker.

Utilizing the TikTok account "Heavy Metal Baby," Desobeau and his daughter amassed over 201 thousand "loves" for their TikTok video drumming to Slipknot's "Unsainted," and another 129.5 thousand "loves" were compiled for their Disturbed "Down With the Sickness" performance. The "Heavy Metal Baby" account has also seen father and daughter take on Limp Bizkit, System of a Down, Papa Roach and Linkin Park among others. See more of their adorable videos here.

Barrymore was among those who absolutely fell for the daddy-daughter drumming moments so she invited the new TikTok stars on her show and surprised them with a video visit from Blink-182's Travis Barker, who was also guesting on the show.

When asked about Barker, Desobeau stated, "Travis Barker's awesome and I've always listened to him," before the Blink drummer was introduced, at which point he offered, "You're such an inspiration for me. I'm kind of at a loss for words right now."

Barker shared his love for the father-daughter interaction through drumming, stating, "I did the same things with my kids and they would be like 'What are you doing?' That's just so awesome."

When asked by Barrymore for some words of wisdom as Lane continues her drumming fascination, Barker stated, "I started playing drums when I was three or four and we couldn't afford a drumkit but we just had pots and pans and that was my drumset for years, like a good three years, and it seems like she already enjoys it so that's a good sign. That was the only thing I wanted to do and the only thing that put a smile on my face." Watch the surprise introduction in the player below.

Travis Barker Surprises Viral TikTok Dad + Drumming Daughter on The Drew Barrymore Show